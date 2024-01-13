'Sub-zero' art display in Great Falls

TechCrunch

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is facing growing pressure from U.K. political quarters over its role in a scandal that saw hundreds of post office owners prosecuted for accounting discrepancies. The British Post Office Scandal was thrust back into the public consciousness last week following U.K. broadcaster ITV's four-part serialization, Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, which recounts how more than 700 sub-postmasters (Post Office franchisees) were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, false accounting and theft over a 15-year period, with many imprisoned, losing their livelihoods and facing bankruptcy. As things eventually transpired, the "balancing" errors in the sub-postmasters' books were due to a faulty IT system that had been introduced by the government in 2000 to digitalize social benefit payments.