Sub-zero wind chills and inches of snow possible in NC mountains. How much could fall?

A blast of wintry weather could bring sub-zero wind chills and up to 10 inches of snow to parts of Western North Carolina.

The conditions have the potential to reduce visibility and knock out power in some mountain areas Friday, Jan. 19, through early Saturday, Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in the state’s westernmost counties as forecasters said snow would start falling late Friday morning.

While many places are expected to see 1 to 5 inches of snow overnight, up to 10 inches could blanket higher-elevation areas near the Tennessee state line, according to an update posted at about 10 a.m. Friday. Ice is also possible, and snow blowing on mountaintops has the potential to limit visibility.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and especially the evening commute,” the weather service wrote on its website. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, causing at least isolated power outages.”

The weather advisory, in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday, also warns of frigid temperatures. Strong winds and lows in the single digits are expected to make for “bitter wind chills” overnight.

“The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken,” forecasters wrote.

The popular mountain destination of Asheville is among several places under a separate Wind Chill Advisory, which is set to run from midnight to noon Saturday. Overnight temperatures in Asheville could feel like minus 3 degrees.

