Subaru of America, Inc. Reports June and Q2 2020 Sales





CAMDEN, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 53,911 vehicle sales for June 2020, a 12 percent decrease compared with record June 2019. These results reflect the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding economic recovery. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 267,110, a 21 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

"Our June results are a testament to the perseverance of our retailers, who overcame difficult circumstances to achieve our sales target," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We place a high premium on the satisfaction of our owners resulting in loyalty to our retailer's franchise and our brand. These June results demonstrate the proven value our products provide, best delivered through our trusted retailers."

"We are pleased to close June with strong sales in the midst of a competitive market limited by the pandemic," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "The Forester continued to shine in our lineup of all-star vehicles, drawing a healthy demand from car buyers looking for vehicles they can rely on when times are tough."

The automaker also announced today that in order to provide the most consistent picture of brand performance in line with the auto industry, Subaru of America will begin reporting sales results quarterly, effective immediately. Subaru of America will release third quarter sales on or around October 1, 2020.

Carline Jun-20 Jun-19 % Chg Jun-20 Jun-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 19,490 14,753 32.1% 85,860 86,219 -0.4% Impreza 3,389 5,558 -39.0% 18,620 29,688 -37.3% WRX/STI 2,170 1,864 16.4% 10,333 12,374 -16.5% Ascent 6,079 7,014 -13.3% 31,397 40,108 -21.7% Legacy 2,054 3,222 -36.3% 11,901 17,426 -31.7% Outback 10,250 17,505 -41.5% 62,305 93,711 -33.5% BRZ 238 203 17.2% 962 1,540 -37.5% Crosstrek 10,241 11,392 -10.1% 45,732 58,459 -21.8% TOTAL 53,911 61,511 -12.4% 267,110 339,525 -21.3%



Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

