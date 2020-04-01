CAMDEN, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 32,611 vehicle sales for March 2020, a 47 percent decrease compared to March 2019. These results reflect the uncertainties around the COVID-19 global pandemic impacting the entire automobile industry. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 130,591, a 16.7 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports March and Q1 2020 Sales More

"Subaru of America is proud of how our retailers across the country are stepping up during this time of great need," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. "Subaru retailers are assisting their local communities by volunteering to shop for seniors and those at risk, supporting blood drives, as well as donating to local food banks and animal shelters. These actions strengthen their commitment to the Subaru Love Promise and make them more than a retailer while reinforcing that Subaru is more than a car company."

"Our March sales reflect the current trends in the marketplace, with government guidelines around social distancing and stay-at-home orders limiting car buying across the board," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We thank our dedicated network of retailers for working to make their stores as clean and safe as possible. We will ease concerns for car buyers in this uncertain time and continue to support our owners with reliable and safe vehicles they can depend on."

As the COVID-19 situation develops, Subaru and its retailers are following the most up-to-date guidelines from the CDC, adapting services and undertaking enhanced measures for cleaning and sanitation to help support the safety of employees and customers. In addition, many stores are providing alternative methods of vehicle service – including pick-up and drop-off, expanded service loaner fleet, and mobile repair. For information on the Subaru Payment Deferment Program, please contact your local Subaru retailer or visit Subaru Motors Finance.

Carline Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg Mar-20 Mar-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 9,413 14,205 -33.7% 39,080 40,656 -3.9% Impreza 2,395 5,305 -54.9% 10,289 13,779 -25.3% WRX/STI 1,354 2,465 -45.1% 4,540 6,203 -26.8% Ascent 4,036 7,932 -49.1% 15,624 19,073 -18.1% Legacy 1,630 3,133 -48.0% 6,535 8,219 -20.5% Outback 8,571 18,539 -53.8% 32,615 41,808 -22.0% BRZ 114 318 -64.2% 392 819 -52.1% Crosstrek 5,098 9,704 -47.5% 21,516 26,197 -17.9% TOTAL 32,611 61,601 -47.1% 130,591 156,754 -16.7%

Earlier in March, Subaru of America, Inc. announced a donation of $24 million to national and local charities as part of the 2019 Subaru Share the Love® Event, bringing the total donated throughout the life of the program to more than $175 million over the last 12 years. Held from mid-November to the end of the calendar year since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event donates $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

nsar@subaru.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-of-america-inc-reports-march-and-q1-2020-sales-301033594.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.