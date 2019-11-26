Subaru Of America Marketing Lead Alan Bethke Earns Top 10 Spot On MotorTrend 2020 Power List

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, received a top 10 ranking in the Marketing category on the MotorTrend 2020 Power List. The accolade recognizes Bethke's stewardship of the automaker's highly successful advertising and marketing, specifically the hallmark Subaru "Love" campaign that has become synonymous with the brand.

Since 2005, the MotorTrend Power List has recognized the 50 most influential people in the auto industry from around the world. The Power List includes a broad range of automotive industry personalities and influencers, from designers to CEO/CMO/COOs, race car drivers to comedians, legislators to entrepreneurs.

"It is an honor to be included in the MotorTrend Power List. This award is symbolic of the hard work and dedication from our marketing team, as well as our advertising agency Carmichael Lynch and other marketing partners who continue to grow the Subaru brand," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "For more than 10 years, our marketing efforts have tied back to one core emotion: love. The success of this campaign is directly attributable to Subaru Corporation's ability to continue building cars that people love, making our marketing efforts true to our products. Year after the year, the Subaru "Love" campaign has not only embodied Subaru, its owners and its retailers, but it has also transformed the perceptions of what a car company can and should be. This award is truly in recognition of the entire Subaru team."

The automaker's marketing efforts around the Subaru "Love" campaign has resonated with consumers, evident by 10 consecutive years of record sales. For more than 10 years of the Subaru "Love" campaign, Subaru has achieved a streak of increasing annual sales records year over year in addition to delivering record profits with the lowest customer incentives in the automotive industry.

Across more than 15 years at Subaru of America, Bethke has guided the automaker's influential and award-winning advertising creative. Under Bethke's leadership, Subaru has redefined brand marketing in the auto industry by leading the development and execution of the highly successful "Love" campaign, in addition to launching new vehicles, increasing brand and product awareness and raising favorable opinions of Subaru to record levels. Over 10 years, Subaru has become synonymous with love, with the brand tagline seeping into pop culture.

More details on the MotorTrend Power List, along with coverage of the 2020 MotorTrend Car, Truck, and Sport Utility of the Year awards, can be seen online at www.motortrend.com.

