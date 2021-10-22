Subaru of America to Show Commitment to Camden's Canines on Oct. 22
By CHUCK O'DONNELL
CAMDEN - October 22 promises to be a Dog Day Afternoon in the city, thanks to Subaru of America Inc., as South Jersey- and Camden-area canine lovers converge on Von Neida Park for Camden Make a Dog’s Day.
The canine-and-people friendly, reservation-free event in partnership with Animal Welfare Association runs from 3-6 P.M., and will host such experiences as Trunk or Treat, and an ‘Ask the Vet’ session with a local veterinarian. Also offered will be pet training games, dog and cat food giveaways, carnival games and other activities designed to appeal to multiple age groups.
