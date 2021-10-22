Subaru of America to Show Commitment to Camden's Canines on Oct. 22

By CHUCK O'DONNELL

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Subaru of America

Throughout October, Subaru is supporting and celebrating pets. The automaker is spotlighting last-to-be-adopted shelter pets in need of homes, including dogs with special needs. Photo Credit: Subaru Subaru invites dog-lovers to consider adopting an Underdog. On National Make a Dog’s Day, Subaru invites dog-lovers to consider adopting an Underdog. Share a happy pup on social media at #MakeADogsDay. Photo Credit: Subaru.

CAMDEN - October 22 promises to be a Dog Day Afternoon in the city, thanks to Subaru of America Inc., as South Jersey- and Camden-area canine lovers converge on Von Neida Park for Camden Make a Dog’s Day.

The canine-and-people friendly, reservation-free event in partnership with Animal Welfare Association runs from 3-6 P.M., and will host such experiences as Trunk or Treat, and an ‘Ask the Vet’ session with a local veterinarian. Also offered will be pet training games, dog and cat food giveaways, carnival games and other activities designed to appeal to multiple age groups.

