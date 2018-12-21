Subaru to brings S model STI to the US for the first time

Yesterday, Subaru posted a 30-second teaser video of a speedy, camouflaged STI, titled "From Japan with Love."

The camouflaged star of Subaru's new teaser doesn't leave much to the imagination apart from the exterior paint color. Whereas most special-edition STIs don't make it to the US, this one definitely will -- and it's likely the S209, for which Subaru just filed a trademark for in the US.

The clip features the disguised car speeding around some foggy, vacant country roads. The only text overlay is at the end, and it says, "From Japan with Love" as the car speeds off in the distance.

Below, the caption reads, "Something special from Subaru Tecnica International is coming to America for the first time ever. 1/14/19 at the North American International Auto Show."

Given all this information, we know what's coming, and when it will land -- in less than a month.

This will be the first "S" model to arrive in the US, albeit most likely in extremely limited numbers. Only 300 units of the S206 model were built, 400 of the S207, and 450 of the S208, which featured a 2.0-liter H4 engine capable of 329 horsepower and 319 pound-feet of torque.

The STI variants in the US market right now are powered by a 2.5-liter H4. The car in the video does seem to put out more speed than that, but we'll have to wait to be sure.

The Subaru WRX STI starts at $36,595 and the S208 started at $52,963 last year, only in Japan. It's difficult to predict what the final MSRP will be for the S209, but we only have a few weeks to wait to find out.