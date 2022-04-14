Subaru suspends shipment of some models due to engine sensor malfunction -media

The Subaru logo is seen at the New York Auto Show in New York
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp has suspended shipment of some of its three main automobile models due to an engine sensor malfunction, the Nikkei newspaper and other media reported.

The automaker discovered the problem with the sensor in the CB18 engine that is used in its Forester, Outback and Levorg models, according to reports late on Thursday.

Production of the three models is expected to be suspended in late April, and Subaru is also considering a possible recall, according to reports. Shipment is planned to resume in mid-June, the Nikkei said.

About 54,000 cars with the engine have been sold since October 2020, according to reports.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

Recommended Stories

  • Father and son to face trial for allegedly killing Fresno man who refused to move out of home

    A witness to the killing said two men in masks shot her friend in the head after he refused to leave a Fresno home.

  • Texas, Chihuahua governors agree on deal to return border truck traffic to normal

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Commercial truck traffic from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal immediately after both sides reached an agreement on border security, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday. The state of Chihuahua provided a plan that will allow Texas authorities to cease enhanced inspections that have led to backups of trucks from Chihuahua over the past week, Abbott said during a joint press conference with Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos Galvan. "Texas and Chihuahua now have agreed to both secure the border as well to get commercial vehicles moving through the ports," Abbott said.

  • VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 get pricing, battery lease options

    Vietnamese car company VinFast has announced pricing for its first U.S. models, the VF 8 and VF 9. It also detailed battery leasing options.

  • German Authorities Impound World’s Largest Superyacht in Hamburg

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit K

  • Why Europeans Are Suddenly Snapping Up Cheap American Cheese

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe, famed for its delicious gouda, brie and mozzarella, is facing shortfalls of milk. As a result, it’s buying up more U.S. cheese — the cheap, processed kind.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tensi

  • 5 charts that show exactly why everyone is freaking out about food prices right now

    Russia and Ukraine located in the Black Sea region account for 30% of global wheat and 80% of global sunflower exports.

  • Chinese Lockdown Extends to More People Than the Entire U.S. Population

    With 40.3% of the economy and US$7.2 trillion in production at risk, China's zero-Covid heavy-handed response is filtering through in the figures.

  • WTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados

    ZURICH (Reuters) -A World Trade Organization panel has largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica over import restrictions on Mexican avocados, a report released on Wednesday showed, with Costa Rica saying it accepted the decision. The panel found that the sanitary risk assessment presented by Costa Rica lacked sufficient scientific basis. Mexico had complained in 2017 that Costa Rica was improperly restricting the import of fresh avocados, and a dispute settlement panel has been considering the case since 2019.

  • Mozilla Says No to Bitcoin (BTC) in Favor of Proof-of-Stake Cryptos

    Mozilla stops accepting Proof-of-Work crypto donations. It remains to be seen whether Mozilla sets precedence amidst increase scrutiny over PoW mining.

  • U.S. companies load up on costly inventories as new supply snarls loom in China

    Through most of the pandemic, Kent International, Inc couldn’t import enough Chinese-made bicycles to supply Walmart Inc and its other big U.S. retail customers. But in recent months, the New Jersey-based wholesaler and manufacturer built a nice buffer -- about a 10-week supply at its three warehouses in California, South Carolina and New Jersey, compared to the pre-COVID normal of four to six weeks of stock. "The supply chain for bicycles has caught up," said Arnold Kamler, the CEO.

  • Pakistan's Zaraye, a B2B supplies platform, raises $2.1M from Tiger Global and Zayn

    Obtaining raw materials is a major pain point for Pakistan’s manufacturers, who need to have multiple phone calls with suppliers while waiting for rates, say the founders of Zaraye. The startup, which runs a platform that connects manufacturers directly with suppliers, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding from Tiger Global and Zayn Capital. This marks the first time Tiger Global has made a pre-seed investment in a Pakistani startup.

  • Oreo-maker, Nestle, Pepsi face pressure from European employees over Russia

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Oreo-maker Mondelez, Nestle and PepsiCo face pushback from workers in Ukraine and eastern Europe angered by the companies' decisions to maintain some business in Russia, according to internal corporate communications reviewed by Reuters and interviews with six workers. The emerging employee activism comes on top of Ukraine's repeated appeals to Western companies to go beyond current sanctions and cut all commercial ties with Russia, with the mayor of Kviv calling such payments to Moscow "bloody money". To be sure, the employees speaking out, or even resigning in some cases, over the companies' response to Russia's invasion are mainly based in Ukraine, Poland or Eastern Europe and are a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of workers the food makers employ.

  • Spirit Airlines could be owned by JetBlue or Frontier: former United Airlines CEO

    Former United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz weighs in on some big airline deals that could soon take place.

  • China's widening COVID curbs threaten global supply chain paralysis

    China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones. While some factory owners try to tough it out through "closed loop" management that keeps workers isolated inside, some said that is becoming harder to sustain given the extent of local COVID-19 curbs aimed at heading off the Omicron variant, complicating efforts to procure materials or ship products. Foxconn Interconnect Technology, a unit of Taiwan-based Foxconn that makes data transmission equipment and connectors, has kept a plant open in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, in a closed loop but is only able to run at 60% of capacity, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Russia says it's ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries' in 'any price range'

    The Russian oil and gas industry is facing challenges due to boycotts and sanctions over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kenya to deport Rubis CEO amid fuel crisis - local media

    Kenya plans to deport the CEO of fuel storage and distribution company Rubis Energy Kenya over a fuel crisis, The Daily Nation newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing senior government sources who said the state signed a deportation order. The government has cancelled the work permit of Jean-Christian Bergeron, who has led the company for three years, the Nation said. Bergeron did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment and Rubis Energie's offices in France were closed.

  • Oil and Gas prices effective April 13, 2022

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 13, 2022

  • Putin warns Europe that switching away from Russian oil would be 'very painful'

    Putin accused 'unfriendly countries' of delaying their gas payments as European nations, the UK, and the US have moved to abandon Russian supplies.

  • World's biggest oil traders are set to cut out Russian oil purchases from the middle of May, report says.

    Major oil trading houses are set to significantly reduce the amount of oil they purchase from Russia from May 15th, a report says.

  • China's Covid-19 lockdowns wreak logistics havoc and slow global supply chains

    China's strict Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions have created a nightmare for the country's logistics operators, who are desperate to get cargo to ports and across borders, as exporters race to meet delivery deadlines. Liu Sanhong, a salesman at Haiwei Logistics in the coastal province of Shandong, said his days have never been so hard and unpredictable. He recently sent a truck to deliver some cargo from Linyi city to the port of Qingdao, normally a four-hour drive on highways. This ti