Subdued Growth No Barrier To Challenger Technologies Limited's (SGX:573) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.2x Challenger Technologies Limited (SGX:573) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Challenger Technologies' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Challenger Technologies, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Challenger Technologies?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Challenger Technologies would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 48% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 38% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to decline by 1.1% over the next year, or less than the company's recent medium-term annualised earnings decline.

With this information, it's strange that Challenger Technologies is trading at a higher P/E in comparison. With earnings going quickly in reverse, it's not guaranteed that the P/E has found a floor yet. Maintaining these prices will be extremely difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Challenger Technologies currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings are even worse than the forecasts for a struggling market. When we see below average earnings, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. We're also cautious about the company's ability to stay its recent medium-term course and resist even greater pain to its business from the broader market turmoil. This would place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Challenger Technologies has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Challenger Technologies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

