Subdued Growth No Barrier To The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) Price

The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Coca-Cola has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Coca-Cola's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Coca-Cola's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 12% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 26% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.5% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.2% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Coca-Cola is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Coca-Cola's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Coca-Cola, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

