Subdued Growth No Barrier To The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Home Depot's and the market's earnings growth lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this modest earnings performance will accelerate. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Home Depot?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Home Depot's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 11% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 66% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.2% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.9% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Home Depot's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Home Depot's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Home Depot's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Home Depot is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

