Subdued Growth No Barrier To IPS Securex Holdings Limited (Catalist:42N) With Shares Advancing 28%

Those holding IPS Securex Holdings Limited (Catalist:42N) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 28% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 37% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, IPS Securex Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 59.3x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 10x and even P/E's below 5x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

IPS Securex Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for IPS Securex Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

IPS Securex Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 150% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 0.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's curious that IPS Securex Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Nevertheless, they may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in IPS Securex Holdings have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that IPS Securex Holdings currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is only in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware IPS Securex Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us.

