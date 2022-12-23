Subdued Growth No Barrier To SLP Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SLP) Price

It's not a stretch to say that SLP Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SLP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

There hasn't been much to differentiate SLP Resources Berhad's and the market's earnings growth lately. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this modest earnings performance will continue. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

SLP Resources Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 25% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 10.0% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 5.6% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.6% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that SLP Resources Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that SLP Resources Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

