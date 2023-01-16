Subdued Growth No Barrier To Sycal Ventures Berhad's (KLSE:SYCAL) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 41.8x Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Sycal Ventures Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Sycal Ventures Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Sycal Ventures Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Sycal Ventures Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 234% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 6.6% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Sycal Ventures Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Sycal Ventures Berhad's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Sycal Ventures Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Sycal Ventures Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

