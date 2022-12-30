Subdued Growth No Barrier To Zixin Group Holdings Limited's (Catalist:42W) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.7x Zixin Group Holdings Limited (Catalist:42W) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Zixin Group Holdings' financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Zixin Group Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Zixin Group Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.7%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 95% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to decline by 1.1% over the next year, or less than the company's recent medium-term annualised earnings decline.

With this information, it's strange that Zixin Group Holdings is trading at a higher P/E in comparison. In general, when earnings shrink rapidly the P/E premium often shrinks too, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/E to fall to lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability, which would be difficult to do with the current market outlook.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Zixin Group Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings are even worse than the forecasts for a struggling market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. We're also cautious about the company's ability to stay its recent medium-term course and resist even greater pain to its business from the broader market turmoil. Unless the company's relative performance improves markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Zixin Group Holdings you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Zixin Group Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

