Is Subex Limited (NSE:SUBEX) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at Subex Limited (NSE:SUBEX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Subex:

0.067 = ₹546m ÷ (₹9.0b - ₹801m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Subex has an ROCE of 6.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Subex

Does Subex Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Subex's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Software industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Subex stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Subex's current ROCE of 6.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 9.5% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Subex's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:SUBEX Past Revenue and Net Income, November 5th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Subex has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Subex's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Subex has total assets of ₹9.0b and current liabilities of ₹801m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.9% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Subex's admittedly low ROCE.

Our Take On Subex's ROCE

Still, investors could probably find more attractive prospects with better performance out there. You might be able to find a better investment than Subex. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).