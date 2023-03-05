Subject of interest in custody after man shot and killed in Kansas City, police say

A subject of interest is in custody after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the intersection of 80th Street and Euclid Avenue, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds behind a home, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police and emergency medical crews started life-saving measures, but the man later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Officials believe a disturbance at the residence led to the shooting.

This was the 24th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 27 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.