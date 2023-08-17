Subject of interest in custody after teen boy shot and killed in Kansas City

A teen boy is dead following a shooting early Thursday in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to the 11600 block of Richmond Avenue, where they found the teenager in a parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the boy dead at the scene.

A subject of interest is in custody. Detectives are not seeking other subjects at this time. The circumstances surrounding the homicide are unknown.

The incident was the 128th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 105 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.