Subject of Manchester manhunt arrested Friday

Aug. 19—Manchester police on Friday found and arrested the subject of an intensive, two-day manhunt in south Manchester.

Police located Drew Fortier, 26, "in the city" and took him into custody, police said in a statement issued late Friday morning.

Fortier was the subject of an intense manhunt that had police combing wooded areas in south Manchester, especially near Manchester School of Technology and Memorial High School.

He had been last seen on Weston Road about 3 a.m. Thursday, shortly after what police described as a "violent incident."

Police took the unusual step of labeling Fortier as "very dangerous" and urging people to stay away from him. A photo released on Friday shows Fortier with uncombed hair and looking intensely into the camera.

Police said he is believed to be suffering from mental health issues.

Fortier has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, both felonies, and is being held on preventive detention.