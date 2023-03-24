Subject of officer-involved shooting in Oshkosh discharged from hospital, taken into custody

OSHKOSH – The subject accused of being involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened near downtown Oshkosh March 17 has been released from the hospital and is in custody for parole violation, Wisconsin Department of Justice said Friday.

The DOJ and Oshkosh Police Department both said the officer who was involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave as the DOJ investigates the incident.

The name of the officer and the accused person have not been released as of Friday.

The DOJ is investigating the shooting, which happened after the suspect drove a vehicle toward police officers.

Around 1:30 a.m. March 17, officers had responded to a "threats complaint" in the 500 block of North Main Street. The complaint was part of an ongoing investigation the officers had been assigned earlier in their shift, the Oshkosh Police Department said.

Officers found the accused person in a nearby vehicle, and when the accused person drove their vehicle at the police officers, one of the officers fired their gun, injuring the accused person. Officers immediately began life-saving measures, and the accused person was taken to ThedaCare Hospital.

The DOJ's Division of of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. The DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County district attorney at the end of the investigation, the DOJ said.

The district attorney will then review the investigation and evidence involved to determine if the officer’s actions were justified according to state law and will also determine whether any criminal charges will be brought against the subject or the officer involved in the incident. The district attorney will then make his findings public once his review is completed.

After the criminal investigation, the Oshkosh Police Department said a separate administrative investigation will be done to determine whether the officer’s actions were within department policy.

