Subjects identified in North Myrtle Beach armed robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has identified subjects involved in a strong armed robbery at the Burlington Coat Factory in December 20.

The department released a video online showing a man and a woman fleeing from the scene after having an altercation with an employee. The subjects fled in a red colored SUV, the department said.

A child is present with the subjects in the video as well.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested yet. Additional details are not available at this time.

You can call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.