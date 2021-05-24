Submarine telegram from 1851, thought to be world’s first, goes under the hammer

A first attempt in 1850 by John Watkins Brett's Anglo-French Telegraph Company to lay the first line under the English Channel, from Dover to Calais, using converted tugs Goliath and Widgeon - Universal History Archive/Getty Images

A submarine telegram sent in 1851, believed to be the first of its kind, has been discovered and is up for sale at Sotheby's auction house in London.

The message was transmitted across 25 nautical miles of copper wire carried across the English Channel from South Foreland, in Kent, to Calais.

It reads: "PRINTED-FROM-ENGLAND-TO-FRANCE-SEPT-28-1851-6-P-M." The piece of paper, complete with a scrapbook of information and cuttings about the breakthrough moment, is being sold by a private collector and is expected to fetch up to £5,000 on Tuesday.

Dr Gabriel Heaton, a specialist in historical manuscripts at Sotheby's, told The Telegraph: "It is an exceptionally rare thing – we haven't found any records of an earlier [submarine] telegram.

"It is a tiny slip of paper, and the only way it survived is because the original recipient placed it into an album.

"This telegram sits right at the beginning of communication between nations and across the sea, signalling a really important moment."

Pioneering brothers Jacob and John Watkins Brett set their minds to the task of connecting two nations via cable for electronic communication in the 1840s, just as the first terrestrial telegrams were becoming commonplace.

They founded the Submarine Telegraph Company with the goal of taking the technology international. Using their familial wealth, they mounted an experimental attempt to connect Calais and Dover on August 28, 1850, and it was a partial success.

The cable-laying tug Goliath depicted laying the 1850 cable to France - Sotheby's

The flimsy cable laid across the seabed soon broke, but not before it had enabled a message to be sent from England to France.

The messages were severely distorted and only a garbled, indecipherable jumble of characters was transmitted, but the proof of concept was enough to garner worldwide attention and allow the brothers to secure further funding.

This allowed a more robust cable to be built which would not only survive for longer, but would maintain the integrity of the original message.

The next expedition, on September 25, featured this iron-clad copper cable, which was able to protect against saltwater and rogue fishing ships, which had both scuppered previous attempts.

However, the brothers had underestimated how much cable was needed to be able to cross the channel and their 25 nautical miles of insulated copper left them more than a mile adrift off the French coast.

"The cable was laid across the sea bed, which makes it not so strange that they ran out of cable as there are unknown metrics and undulations to contend with," Dr Heaton told The Telegraph. "The technology was so experimental that they went out to sea and realised they were a couple of miles short and ran out of cable.

"They had this fairly good quality cable within two miles of Calais and then they had to jerry rig the last stretch to the shore with a substandard substitute."

An official opening of the international submarine telegram network was held on Nov, 1851 - Sotheby's

The telegram up for auction was sent two days after the cable was completed along this spliced line, and before the final stretch was upgraded about a month later.

An official opening of the international submarine telegram network was held on November 19, 1851, when the line was open for public use.

The blueprint created by the Submarine Telegraph Company's submarine system was used to create the transatlantic version which sent its first messages in 1858.

The item is being sold as part of a collection at Sotheby's auction house, starting on Tuesday at 2pm.

Other lots available include a signed letter from Albert Einstein to his son, a signed letter from Charles Darwin to the prominent 19th century zoologist Enrico Giglioli and an autograph by the late Stephen Hawking, dated to 1979.

The day of science-oriented items also includes work relating to Alexander von Humbolt, Johannes Kepler, Nicolaus Copernicus, Louis Pasteur and Mary Anning.