Submarines have gone missing numerous times over the years — but not all have been recovered. Here are 7 vessels that were lost and never found.

The USS Scorpion in Claywall Harbor, Naples, Italy. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Searches for lost submarines haven't always succeeded.

As recently as 2021, underwater vessels have gone missing during routine training exercises.

There is an abundance of reasons that submarines may go missing.

For the past five decades, we've been losing and looking for submarines with varying degrees of success.

But losing a submarine is more common than it seems — and finding one is a lot harder.

Navies around the world have been regularly losing submarines in the ocean since they started using them. Though submarines and their captains take extensive measures to not get lost, despite their best efforts, there's a lot that can go wrong with a submarine and a lot more we don't know about the ocean. Important piping can bend, periscopes can get crushed by passing boats, torpedoes can get loaded wrong, and, in a very specific case, a lucky totem may get removed.

In 1968 alone, four submarines from four different countries became lost within months of each other. The search for these submarines lasted days, but in some cases, the wreckage wasn't found until decades later.

The loss of submarines is not something of a bygone era nor is it taken lightly. As recently as 2021, a submarine was lost in Indonesia during a training exercise, prompting an international search-and-rescue attempt involving seven different countries.

Despite the best efforts of public and private entities looking for missing submarines, the oxygen limit on board the crafts and the vastness of the ocean can prove to be insurmountable barriers. Here are the times we've looked for missing submarines and come up short.

On April 9, 1963, the SS Thresher, a navy submarine doing training off the coast of Cape Cod to see how far it could dive, made its preparations for its descent.

The SS Thresher is launched bow first into at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine. AP

This was not the first time the Thresher would be going to its depth limit, but as it was making its descent, the boat above received a jumbled radio communication of a "minor problem."

That was the last time there would be communication with the Thresher.

The Thresher's last communication was at 9:17 a.m., and it wasn't until 7 p.m. of the same day that the families of the men aboard the submarine were notified that it was presumed missing.

A search began for the missing sub, but when debris from the submarine was recovered, it became clear what had happened. It wasn't until two months later, on June 27, that the Navy was able to find the debris field from the missing sub.

To this day, the cause of the wreck has not been determined, but the leading theory is that flooding in the engine room led to it sinking, according to the US Naval Institute.

The USS Scorpion, along with its crew of 99 men, was one of four other submarines to go missing in 1968.

The Scorpion last made contact with the surface on May 21, 1968, and caused alarm when it did not resurface six days later as it was scheduled to.

The declaration that the submarine was missing came on May 27, though the Navy became aware of its failure to respond to classified correspondence on May 24.

The search lasted only a few hours when the Navy detected the Scorpion below its crush depth, or the limit a submarine can dive into before succumbing to the pressures of the ocean. However, the wreckage wouldn't be found until five months later in October, at a depth of 11,000 feet.

Theories abound as to what caused the sinking of the Scorpion, but it is still impossible to know for sure.

Underwater image of a portion of the damaged snorkel-exhaust piping from the USS Scorpion. Pictorial Parade/Getty Images

The leading theory for years has been that one of the torpedoes ignited while in the chamber and blew a hole in the craft.

Before the USS Scorpion, the INS Dakar and its crew of 69 men went missing on January 25, 1968.

The crew of the Israeli submarine Dakar boards the craft in a photo taken at the sub's commissioning. Bettmann / Contributor/ Getty Images

Ships from Britain, the US, Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon aided in the search efforts for the INS Dakar, but found nothing. The search was officially declared over on February 4, 1968, 10 days after it went missing.

The wreckage wouldn't be found for another 30 years.

Departing from England after receiving upgrades before it joined the Israeli Navy, the sub went down somewhere between Crete and Cyprus.

The reasons for the INS Dakar's disappearance, as with the other four subs in 1968, are unclear. Theories range from hostile attacks to internal damage, but most likely, it was due to human or mechanical error.

The INS Dakar was originally the HMS Totem, a ship in the Canadian Navy that received a special totem they kept aboard to keep the ship safe during voyages. After the ship was re-fitted and prepared for the Israeli Navy, the totem was removed and put into a museum.

Though this is not the reason for the ship sinking, it plays a role in the superstitions and conspiracy theories surrounding the disappearance of the ship.

It wasn't until 31 years later that the Dakar was finally found in the depths of the ocean between Crete and Cyprus.

A team of Israeli former naval officers watch TV footage taken by the US search team that found the INS Dakar south of Crete. IDF/AFP via Getty Images

The wreck was located about 497 miles away from Israel at a depth of 9,800 feet.

The K-141 Kursk from Russia sunk in August of 2000 with 118 of its members on board.

The Russian nuclear submarine K-141 Kursk docked at a northern Russian home base port. Laski Diffusion/Liaison/Getty Images

The Kursk sunk as a result of a torpedo-room explosion while it was submerged. The blast killed 95 members of the crew aboard, while 23 survived in the back rooms.

Crew members were originally estimated to have survived for three days after the explosion.

Russian sailor Maxim Rvanin sits at his workspace inside the Russian submarine K-141 Kursk. Newsmakers/Getty Images

But upon further investigation, they were assumed to have died from carbon-monoxide poisoning within the first eight hours after the explosion.

Though teams made rescue attempts to save the remaining 23 crew members, families who felt that the Russian Navy didn't act quickly enough were outraged.

Russian and Norwegian sailors discuss efforts to recover the bodies of the 118 sailors from the sunken Russian submarine K-141 Kursk. Newsmakers/Getty Images

In October of that same year, Russian and Norwegian sailors continued efforts to recover the bodies of the 118 sailors.

In November 2017, the ARA San Juan from Argentina and its crew of 44 sailors disappeared.

The ARA Sarandi sails off to take part in the search for the missing submarine ARA San Juan. EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

It made its last contact with the surface to communicate a mechanical breakdown on November 15, 2017.

The disappearance of the ARA San Juan prompted an international search party.

A member of the US Navy walks by the pressurized-rescue module, which would take part in the search-and-rescue efforts of the missing submarine ARA San Juan. MAXI JONAS/AFP via Getty Images

Aid came from the UK, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Peru, and Uruguay.

Sources: BA Times, USNI News

Ultimately, the search-and-rescue attempts were unsuccessful, failing to locate the submarine within the seven-day window.

Relatives and comrades of 44 crew members of the missing submarine at an Argentinian naval base. EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

During their search, the Argentinian Navy heard a sound "consistent with an explosion" near where the San Juan was thought to be, believing it to have imploded after reaching a critical depth.

The wreckage of the San Juan wasn't found until a year later at a depth of 2,600 feet. The working theory for the event is that a faulty valve led to the implosion of the submarine.

Press conference at the headquarters of the Navy confirming the discovery of the San Juan. Manuel Cortina/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Most recently, on April 21, 2021, an Indonesian submarine, the KRI Nanggala (402), went missing during a training exercise.

An Indonesian Navy patrol boat arrives at a naval base to aid in the search for the missing submarine. SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

There were reports of oil on the surface of the water near where the submarine went missing, but it was unclear if it was from the KRI Nanggala itself.

Similarly to the missing ARA San Juan, there was an international attempt to locate the missing KRI Nanggala.

A US Navy aircraft takes off to join the search mission for the missing Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala (402). Johanes Christo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Russia, India, Turkey, and South Korea offered to assist in locating the missing craft.

At one point during the search for the submarine, there were 20 Navy ships, two submarines, and five aircraft searching the area where the submarine was last detected, Reuters reported.

The search ended on April 24, just three days after the Nanggala and its 53 occupants went missing.

Onlookers pay tribute to the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala (402) submarine. Xinhua/Kasidia via Getty Images

Search teams found debris believed to belong to the missing submarine. At the time of the sinking, the Indonesian Navy believed the sub to be at 2,000 to 2,300 feet, which is much further than its estimated collapsed depth.

