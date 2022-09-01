Subpoena could force Atlanta-based attorney to testify before grand jury

A special grand jury could subpoena an Atlanta-based attorney for its investigation into whether anyone tried to influence Georgia’s 2020 elections.

Lin Wood could testify.

We were there in December 2020 when both Sidney Powell and Atlanta attorney Lin Wood appeared at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Alpharetta.

“There was and still is massive voter fraud across this country,”” attorney Susan Powell said.

Powell already has a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Now there are reports that Lin Wood, while not yet having one, will be getting one soon.

In the days after the election, Wood was often seen pushing the narrative of a stolen election, including here at that Alpharetta rally.

“It’s 1776 in America again! And they’re not going to take our freedom. We’re going to fight for our liberty,” Wood said.

Multiple state and federal investigations showed there was no massive voter fraud. Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham filed this latest response Wednesday as he continues to fight his subpoena in federal court.

He wants the judge to either shield him from testifying or at least limit what the grand jurors can ask him.

Monday, a different judge ruled Governor Brian Kemp does have to testify, but delayed his appearance until after the election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis thinks, even with the delays, that the grand jury will have finished its work by the end of the year.

“Many people are unsuccessfully fighting our subpoena. We will continue to fight to make sure that the grand jury and the public gets the truth, and I am very hopeful by the end of this year, I’ll be able to send the grand jury on their way,” Willis said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]