Subpoena granted in Reno mayor's suit over tracking device

FILE - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., on June 3, 2022. A judge has granted a subpoena sought by Schieve to force a private investigator to identify who hired his firm to secretly install a tracking device on her vehicle. The Reno Gazette Journal reported Washoe District Judge David Hardy approved the subpoena Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, to be served on David McNeely and his private-investigation firm 5 Alpha Industries. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
16
·2 min read

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has granted subpoenas sought by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to force a private investigator to identify who hired his firm to secretly install a tracking device on her vehicle.

Washoe County District Judge David Hardy approved the subpoenas on Friday to be served on David McNeely and his private investigation firm 5 Alpha Industries, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Schieve filed a lawsuit against them last month after finding a GPS device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.

The lawsuit alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware she was being tracked until a mechanic noticed the device while working on her vehicle.

A “sophisticated GPS tracking device” provided “minute-by-minute updates for her location, in a continuous violation of her privacy,” the suit said.

The complaint says that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain.

Schieve, who filed the lawsuit as a private citizen, was elected last month to her third term as mayor, a position she has held since 2014. She is seeking restitution for invasion of privacy, trespassing, civil conspiracy and negligence, as well as attorney’s costs.

Judge Hardy said in his order issued Friday that Schieve “moves this Court to issue subpoenas on David McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries, LLC, to obtain documents sufficient to identify the individual or entity who retained them to conduct surveillance on Ms. Schieve.”

“Upon review, this Court finds good cause to permit early discovery for the limited purpose of identifying the ‘Doe’ defendant(s),” he wrote.

After the suit was filed, 5 Alpha’s website was taken down. McNeely has not responded to requests for comment, including a telephone message The Associated Press left at his office on Saturday. Jane Susskind, a Reno lawyer listed in court documents as representing him, didn’t immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment in phone and email messages on Saturday.

Schieve told the Gazette Journal last month that learning of the tracking device had caused her severe stress.

“This kind of invasion of privacy and stalking is incredibly alarming because I don’t know what the intent is for this information,” she said. “I mean, does someone want to kill me? I don’t know," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day her smiling spouse of 18 years, Ricken Staniclasse, didn't. One of the country's nearly 200 gangs ambushed his police unit that morning, sending gunfire echoing through the streets in an unexpected area — a mansion-lined stretch of the country's capital, Port-au-Prince.

  • Hells Angels organized crime trial begins in Spain

    The trial of a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe began on Monday in Madrid. German national Frank Hanebuth is being tried alongside 49 alleged international collaborators for running a chapter of the motorcycle club on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca that was allegedly involved in organized crime. A German-language interpreter translated the charges for three German nationals who were taking part by videoconference.

  • The old reliable laptop is getting a makeover and could be tech’s next new thing

    The consumer electronics industry is getting new life from an old product: laptops. This is especially significant as global PC sales tumbled 19.5% in the third quarter of 2022 — the largest decline since consulting firm Gartner began tracking sales in the mid-1990s. Nvidia (NVDA) AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) each showcased their own powerful mobile technology.

  • School Canceled in Albany, New York, as Snow Piles Up

    All City School District of Albany schools were closed as bands of snow brought snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour to the region on Monday, January 23, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS issued a winter storm warning, forecasted snow accumulations of up to six inches in the area, and urged travelers to exercise caution.Footage posted to Twitter by user @UpstateChaser shows snow descending on the University at Albany campus during the early hours of January 23. Credit: @UpstateChaser via Storyful

  • Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title

    The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career. Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title. Two strokes clear when teeing off at the par-5 18th, Perez drove into a fairway bunker, hit his second shot nearly into the water and two-putted for a bogey.

  • ‘We could have caused a major air disaster’: Pink Floyd and the pig that flew away

    Day after day, during the broiling heatwave summer of 1976, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters would drive past Battersea Power Station on his way home to Clapham. He felt drawn to that towering monument to coal-fired energy. “Maybe it was the architect in me, but there was something menacing about the power station,” he says. “But I also liked it as a symbol for the band. It reminded me of an upside-down table, with four phalluses, and there were four people in a band that had been turned upside down.”

  • I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments?

    First – there are options for you to pay off your debt, and taking a lump sum from your retirement accounts should probably be the very last of them. Start by compiling a list of all of your debts, the exact balances, the interest rates they’re charging and if there are any other stipulations (such as a deadline to pay them before interest rates rise). Once you have that, you can see where the brunt of your debt is, and make a repayment plan.

  • 3 couples who drive trucks for a living reveal how they manage to stay in love while on the road

    "You might think you like them," one trucker told Insider. "But when you're in a very small space 24/7, those adorable quirks aren't always so cute."

  • Amber Alert discontinued after McKinney girls found safe

    Two girls who were reported missing on Thursday have been found safe, McKinney police announced Sunday evening.

  • Joe Manchin, Tim Kaine Both Support Biden Classified-Docs Investigation

    Democratic senators Tim Kaine (Va.) and Joe Manchin (W. Va.) have both expressed support for an investigation into President Joe Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents.

  • The Nord Stream pipeline attack shows what Russia can do, Western officials say, even if they can't prove Russia did it

    Russia is a capable opponent in the "gray zone" and in "high intensity" warfare, "so we'll have to address them in both," a Swedish official said.

  • Morgan Stanley's Wilson: October Lows Will Be Retested

    "We will take out the October lows. I think at a minimum we will retest those lows," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist and CIO, says during an interview with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley goes racing at Daytona, finishes 7th in Rolex 24 undercard

    Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, finished 12th and seventh in the inaugural doubleheader weekend for IMSA's new VP Challenge Series.

  • News Conference To Be Held About Condition Of Man Suspected Of Killing 10 People In Cali Mass Shooting

    An intense standoff led to armed law enforcement entering a white van that possibly contained the suspect accused of killing at least 10 people—and wounding 10 others—Saturday in Monterey Park. The suburb is located in Los Angeles.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley makes pro racing debut at Daytona as motorsports legends watch

    Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley made his professional racing debut in a sports car race at Daytona -- with some NASCAR Hall of Famers watching.

  • Trump's MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair

    By week's end, the Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that has exposed perilous divisions within a party that has struggled to move past a disappointing midterm ahead of a critical race for the White House. The attacks have been led by McDaniel's chief rival, Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump attorney who has accused the incumbent of religious bigotry, chronic misspending and privately claiming she can control the former president — allegations McDaniel denies. Trump hasn't made a public endorsement, but he and his team are privately advocating for McDaniel, whom he tapped for the position shortly after his 2016 victory.

  • Consumer Reports urges dark chocolate makers to reduce lead, cadmium levels

    Consumer Reports on Monday urged four chocolate producers to commit by Valentine's Day to reduce the amounts of lead and cadmium in their dark chocolate products, after testing revealed harmful levels of the heavy metals. In letters to Hershey Co, Mondelez International Inc, Theo Chocolate and Trader Joe's, Consumer Reports said long-term exposure to the metals can result in nervous system problems, immune system suppression and kidney damage.

  • Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona

    Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team. Jim Farley was wearing a firesuit and hardly looked the CEO part. The 60-year-old made his professional racing debut with a 12th-place finish in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona.

  • Zelenskyy: We have no other chance to save the state, except to win

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has no other chance to save the state, except to defeat Russia. Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, in which former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson also participated Quote: "We must win.

  • Eritrea troops leave historic Tigray city as US hails 'withdrawal'

    Eritrean troops have left the ancient city of Axum in Tigray but remain in two other towns in the war-stricken Ethiopian region, local residents said Sunday, as the United States hailed a pullout seen as key to a landmark peace deal.But locals said some troops remained on Sunday.