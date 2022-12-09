Subpoena service often plays critical role in court cases

Dec. 8—If the alleged victims of a 2021 menacing and kidnapping case had testified against Anderson Aldrich in court, he may have been in prison on Nov. 19, the night of the mass shooting at Club Q.

But after a bomb threat, a SWAT team standoff and a subsequent arrest, the 2021 case against Aldrich was dropped because prosecutors could not serve subpoenas to the grandparents he allegedly threatened. Without victim or witness testimony, there was no choice but to dismiss the case, 4th District Attorney Michael Allen said Thursday.

"The defense stated ...'These witnesses have basically been avoiding everyone,'" Allen said.