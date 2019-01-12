A subscription for baby food? It's not as crazy at it sounds.

Welcome to Small Humans , an ongoing series at Mashable that looks at how to take care of – and deal with – the kids in your life. Because Dr. Spock is nice and all, but it’s 2018 and we have the entire internet to contend with.

Internet marketed direct-to-consumer subscription services are the new black – and bonus points if they’re aimed at a person with children. Offering expecting and new parents anything and everything from smart bassinets to leather playmats , the new products extend a gleaming promise of being better, more hands-on, attentive, and nurturing parents than the previous generation (also known as “your parents”). Upwardly mobile millennials are an eager audience, welcoming the new disruptors to a growing industry, but it can be hard to tell whether they’re truly getting something better, or simply something that makes them feel better.

Among these emerging new companies disrupting decades-old businesses, is Yumi, a Los Angeles-based baby food company started in 2017 with a stated goal of changing the way parents think about baby nutrition. With fresh, seasonal offerings that also look beautiful, Yumi is hopping on the subscription service model popularized by the likes of Birchbox. They’ll ship a selection of baby food with ingredients that include chia seed, pitaya, and quinoa, directly to the customer, thereby bypassing the the grocery store shelves.

As of this moment, Yumi delivers the food, in weekly installments, to most western states as well as the tri-state area surrounding New York City. Parents can either pick their own baby food selections, or opt to have Yumi provide them with a “guided journey” where the company will curate their box based on their kids’ needs/age.

Fueled in part by fears of obesity, there’s now an intense focus on childhood nutrition, which has drifted further downward, to rest on the very first things babies eat. As with many parenting decisions, what was once a simple question—what do feed your baby when he’s ready for solid food—has become more complicated. You could go the baby-led weaning method, wherein you just give small and softer versions of what you’re eating to your child and gradually introduce him or her to new foods, or you could choose the baby food (i.e. purees) route. If you opt for the latter, then you have a choice of either making or buying your baby food, and should you decide to go the “buying” route, you can now add another premade baby food option to the mix.

With weekly plans starting at $35, or a little under $6 a jar (with average costs decreasing the more you buy), Yumi’s target customer base is informed, financially-secure parents who are looking for the best, most convenient option—and who are not turned off by the higher cost. The price tag can be explained by the fact the food is made-to-order, basically, and has a short shelf life—unlike the shelf-stable baby food you can buy in the supermarket.

Founded by Evelyn Rusli, a former journalist at the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, and Angela Sutherland, who cut her teeth in private equity, Yumi came about after Sutherland got pregnant. Like many expecting moms, Sutherland began to think about she should be eating while pregnant, and what her baby would be eating down the road with first solid foods. ”I remember thinking, what do I need to know and how important is nutrition?” Sutherland shared with me. “The first 1000 days has been widely written about—the Lancet wrote about it. This is the most important time in a person’s life for nutrition, be it brain or physical or metabolic development—and it puts a lot of pressure on you as a parent.”

When Sutherland started reading the ingredient lists of store-bought baby food, she found much of it was packed with “filler” ingredients like apple sauce — rendering the food high in fructose and low in nutrition. Used to organizing large swaths of data in Excel, Sutherland recorded her findings on spreadsheets, and discovered that on average 50 percent or more of the calories from the foods she surveyed were derived from fructose.

Together with Rusli, Sutherland set out to create a product built around babies’ first 1000 days, starting with conception, which pediatricians and children’s nutrition experts deem as critically important. Before solids, babies either nurse on breastmilk or formula, both of which include most essential nutrients for brand new tiny humans.