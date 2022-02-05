Substance use disorder counselor accused of sexually assaulting client

Feb. 5—BELFAST — A substance abuse counselor based in Rockland was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting a client last month in Union.

Adrian A. Counce, 43, of Rockport is charged with Class A gross sexual assault, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Justin Twitchell of the sheriff's office requested the arrest warrant during an investigation into allegations that Counce assaulted the client on or about Jan. 27.

Counce is employed as a counselor with Eureka Counseling Services of Rockland.

Counce, who had been staying in Belfast recently, was arrested Thursday by Belfast police. He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and remained there Friday in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Knox County Superior Court.