Substance Use Disorders Impacted 8.3% of American Adults in 2020

Did you know rates of substance use disorder are rising in the US? The 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that 8.3% of American adults, or 20.9 million people, in the United States had a substance use disorder in 2020. Learn more from the full report here: https://bit.ly/37x3bw0

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

