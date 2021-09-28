Need substance to any future France-Australia talks, says French presidential official

French President Macron delivers a speech at the national convention on mental health and psychiatry in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is preparing itself for a substantial conversation with Australia when the time comes after Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris for a partnership with Britain and the United States, a French presidential official said on Tuesday.

France has accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead of a multi-billion dollar French submarine programme.

But while France has sought to mend fences with Washington, it has frozen its contacts with Canberra.

Paris had considered the partnership with Australia dating back to 2016 as the cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific policy and French officials say they feel particularly betrayed by Canberra, which they say gave them no indications despite beginning plans to switch deals 18 months earlier.

"This conversation (between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Scott Morrison) needs to be prepared in a serious way," a French presidential official told reporters in a briefing.

"It's not about whether there will be a conversation, but in the current context we need a substantial conversation. We are preparing it."

In the immediate aftermath of the submarine deal change, France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington. France's envoy to Washington is set to return to the United States on Wednesday.

The French official said no date had been set for the return of their Australian envoy although he would at some point to deliver a message that would frame future contacts between the two countries.

Australia has said it regretted the recall, and that it values the relationship with France and wants to keep engaging with Paris on issues, including the Indo-Pacific.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AUKUS submarine deal 'very tricky' for nuclear inspectors -IAEA chief

    The head of the United Nations atomic agency has said the AUKUS deal in which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States is a "very tricky" issue in terms of inspections but in can be managed. The submarine deal is part of a three-way defence agreement announced by Washington, London and Canberra last month which infuriated France because Australia said it would cancel an existing order for French diesel-powered submarines. It would also be the first time that a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obtains nuclear submarines, apart from the five nuclear weapons states recognised by the NPT - the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain.

  • Canada's decision on Huawei 5G gear due in 'coming weeks' -Trudeau

    Canada's decision on whether to ban Huawei 5G gear, as all the other members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network have done, is likely to be made in "coming weeks," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. His comments about the decision - which has been under study for some three years - were the first since Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was freed last week from house arrest in Vancouver, where she had fought extradition to the United States for almost three years. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested by Beijing shortly after Meng's 2018 detention on a U.S. warrant, left China within hours of Meng's release and arrived in Canada on Saturday.

  • Miami judge finds paramilitary boss liable for community leader’s killing in Colombia

    A former boss of a notorious Colombian paramilitary group who was convicted of exporting cocaine to the United States was held liable Monday in a Miami federal court for the fatal shooting of a Colombian community leader and the torture of his wife 20 years ago.

  • Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, French official says

    The official also said Iran could not set new conditions before returning to the talks in Vienna as the terms on the table were clear. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the accord aimed at keeping Iran from being able to develop a nuclear weapon stopped in June before Ebrahim Raisi took office as Iranian president last month.

  • Australia's Broken Submarine Deal with France, Explained

    The entire episode is a lesson in not only military equipment procurement, but also employer-contractor relations.

  • UK plans deeper defence ties with Japan in Pacific focus

    Britain said on Tuesday it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen their defence relationship, part of a shift in London's strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region that has angered China. Defence minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create the conditions for a "deeper and more complex defence engagement programme" as well as the terms for British and Japanese personnel undertaking activity in each other's countries. Last week Britain joined the United States and Australia in a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, a move which has been denounced by China.

  • China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

    A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show. The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, air-to-ground missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the China Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

  • U.S. deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia -TASS

    A Russian hacker, sentenced in June 2020 to nine years in a U.S. jail for cyber crimes, was detained at a Moscow airport on Tuesday after being deported by the United States, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Interior Ministry as saying. Alexei Burkov was jailed by the United States for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice said when he was sentenced.

  • 'No thank you, Prime Minister', Polish trucker says to British Christmas visa offer

    WARSAW (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed three-month working visa for European truckers just isn't a sweet enough deal to convince 35-year-old Polish truck driver Jakub Pajka to go back to Britain. A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers - estimated to be around 100,000 - as the COVID-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel has raised the spectre of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas. The British government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that made gas station pumps run dry in cities across the country.

  • Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

    Although eating at home is cheaper than eating out, you can find ways to save more. Check out these mistakes you might be making at the store to cut your bill.

  • 'A four-alarm fire': Tight Virginia governor's race holds warning signs for Democrats

    Almost a year after President Joe Biden trounced Donald Trump in Virginia, the state's unexpectedly tight race for governor has alarmed Democrats and left Republicans hopeful they can win back crucial suburban voters who left the party during Trump's tumultuous presidency. With early voting under way, the non-partisan Cook Report has labeled the Nov. 2 contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, a toss-up. A poll last week by the University of Mary Washington gave Youngkin an advantage with likely voters.

  • Xi, Biden discussed Huawei CFO -White House

    At a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, "There is absolutely zero impact. No one should read it as an impact on our substantive policy." The agreement was reached on Friday about two weeks after Xi and Biden, on Sept. 9, had their first phone conversation in months.The White House said that in the call Xi brought up Meng's case and Biden brought up the matter of two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who had been held in China for more than 1,000 days.The fact that all three were freed hours apart suggested a carefully choreographed swap that would serve to relieve a source of tension.But Psaki told reporters that "this was a legal decision made by the Department of Justice" to reach an agreement that led to Meng flying home.

  • U.S. successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon -Pentagon

    The United States has tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday. The test took place as the United States and its global rivals quicken their pace to build hypersonic weapons - the next generation of arms that rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms. In July, Russia said it had successfully tested a Tsirkon(Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham calls Jared Kushner 'Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit': book

    Grisham reportedly said that she noticed the increasing influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in the White House.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • Trump exploded at Melania over her infamous 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket, former top aide says in book

    "What the hell were you thinking?" Trump said to Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.

  • Psaki Responds to Obama’s Claim That Open Borders Policy Is ‘Unsustainable’

    'We're a nation state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that...as a practical matter, is unsustainable,' Obama said.

  • Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine is a 'red line' for Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused the United States of setting up training centres in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases.