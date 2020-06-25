'A substantial challenge': What Kentucky, New York tell us about voting in a pandemic come November

WASHINGTON – NBA star Lebron James slammed Kentucky's plan to cut voting sites from 3,700 to 200 "systemic racism and oppression." Stacey Abrams called it "voter suppression." So did Hillary Clinton, declaring it's time to restore the Voting Rights Act.

But the dire forecasts ahead of Kentucky's state primary Tuesday – warnings of severely long lines and disaster certain to come – didn't materialize.

In fact, some critics quickly changed their tune after recognizing that Kentucky sacrificed in-person voting sites for a robust vote-by-mail program that allowed anyone to vote absentee from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sharp reversal from her message the day before, Clinton tweeted "kudos" Tuesday night to Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for making it "easy for every (Kentuckian) to vote" through no-excuse mail-in voting and early voting.

It should be easy for every American to vote. Kudos to @GovAndyBeshear for making that possible for Kentuckians with no excuse mail-in and early voting. https://t.co/MBsVZerGhg — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2020

An estimated 1.1 million Kentuckians voted in the primary – a record for a Kentucky primary – including 75% through mail-in ballots in a state where typically only 2% vote absentee.

Kentucky is now getting widely lauded for its election performance. Still, vote-by-mail advocates aren't ready to crown the Bluegrass State the perfect model for voting in a pandemic during the November general election.

Along with primaries Tuesday in New York and Virginia, advocates pointed to new lessons on voter access amid the pandemic, including one of the biggest challenges: finding a balance between expanded mail-voting while preserving in-person voting.

Although neither Kentucky nor New York produced in-person voting lines as long as past primaries in Georgia and Wisconsin, Tuesday wasn't without flaws.

In Jefferson County, home to Kentucky's largest city, Louisville, election officials closed the doors shortly after 6 p.m. as many voters were still parking or running from their cars to the Kentucky Expo Center, the county's only voting site. A judge granted an injunction to keep the polls open until 6:30 p.m.

Voters in Fayette County, home of Lexington, Kentucky, waited as long as two hours earlier in the day.

Problems were more widespread in New York. Many voters said they did not receive absentee ballots they requested in time for them to return them. Some in-person voting sites opened late because a stretch of the subway shut down, making it hard to poll workers to have sites ready. Other voters said they received only one page of a two-page ballot.

"Much work remains to be done for states to get this right for the general election, which will be a time when officials will be contending with much higher voter turnout level," said Kristin Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

"I would put Milwaukee and Georgia higher on the Richter scale in terms of the degree and magnitude of problems that voters experienced. But voters are encountering problems across the board and we have to address those issues in advance of the general election."

Voters wait patiently in line to cast their ballots in the Kentucky primary at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The wait time to get to the voting area was in excess of 90 minutes. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) More

'Two simultaneous elections'

Both Kentucky and New York are still counting absentee votes and not expected to release officials results until next week. That includes the high-profile Democratic Senate primary between Charles Booker and Amy McGrath. The winner will take on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.