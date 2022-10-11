Substation on fire in Shebekino, Russia: several thousand Russians have no electricity

14
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ALONA MAZURENKO TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 17:13

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation, has reported that the electricity substation in the city of Shebekino is on fire. Several thousand local citizens have been left without electricity.

Source: Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, Gladkov on Telegram

Details: An electricity substation is on fire in the city of Shebekino in Belgorod Oblast. The power in the area has been cut off and thick black smoke is billowing over the substation.

The Russian occupiers are claiming, as is traditional, that the substation was "shelled" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The substation transformer has been damaged.

&nbsp;

Gladkov stated that over 2,000 Russians are currently affected by the power cut.

Previously: Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation borders Luhansk, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts in Ukraine. This is not the first time attacks have been reported in this part of Russia.

