Substitute driver and bus covering Howard route following last week's Columbia crash

Feb. 14—By Thomas Goodwin Smith — thsmith@baltsun.com

February 14, 2024 at 10:21 a.m.

In the week since a bus carrying 19 Hammond Middle School students overturned in Columbia, a replacement bus has been servicing the route with a substitute driver, according to school system spokesperson Brian Bassett.

The regular route driver, a 30-year-old woman employed by Howard County Public School System contractor Zum Services, was not injured in the Feb. 8 crash, but four students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Howard County Police Department Director of Public Affairs Sherry Llewellyn, there was no indication of driver impairment and no charges or citations have been filed.

Zum spokesperson Jenny Mayfield said in a statement Tuesday that she could not comment on an active investigation.

"We take this accident very seriously and continue to work closely with the county and the authorities," Mayfield said.

On Feb. 8, the bus was traveling north in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road at about 3:30 p.m., when it left the road and rolled over, according to police. An investigation into what factors may have caused the bus to leave the roadway continue, Llewellyn said.

The hospitalized students, two boys and two girls ages 11 to 14, were released from the hospital after receiving checkups, according to Llewellyn.

Later this month, the Judicial Proceedings Committee of the Maryland State Senate is scheduled to hear Senate Bill 0724, sponsored by Sen. Joanne Benson, a Democrat who represents Prince George's County. The proposed state law would require seatbelts be installed and used in every Maryland school bus. If passed, every new bus registered in Maryland would need to include an accessible seatbelt for every seat starting in October, and every bus already on the road would need to be fitted with seatbelts by Oct. 1, 2026. The bill also enforces that seatbelts be worn while the bus is in motion, and charges bus drivers or attendants with ensuring that no student be allowed to stand up while the bus is moving.

The Senate bill is scheduled for a hearing Feb 22. at 1 p.m., and the cross-filed House Bill 0196 is scheduled for an Environment and Transportation Committee hearing on Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. The House bill is sponsored by Del. Deni Taveras, a Democrat who represents Prince George's County; Del. Michele Guyton, a Democrat who represents Baltimore County; Del. Aaron Kaufman, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County; and Del. Terri Hill, a Democrat who represents Howard County.

Taveras said the bill has life-and-death consequences for children and drivers involved in school bus crashes.

"While the current design has historically been known as extremely safe for passengers, it still remains vulnerable to either ejection or injuries for the children or even the driver, when a lap and shoulder belt is not present," Taveras said. "That's one critical issue we need to make sure we highlight and they've got to be properly worn in order to reduce injuries related to the upper body flailing or being ejected out."

This is the first school year that Zum Services, based in California, has provided bus service in Howard County. The company was awarded a three-year, $81 million contract by the school board in January and now services nearly half of the roughly 500 school bus routes in the county.

On Aug. 29, the second day of school, Zum canceled 20 bus routes it was contracted to service, leaving more than 2,400 students at 34 elementary, middle and high schools without transportation. All canceled routes were restored within a few weeks, according to the school system.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—