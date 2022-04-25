Substitute teacher accused of dragging 9-year-old down hall is arrested, NC cops say

A substitute teacher is accused of dragging a 9-year-old student down a school hallway, police in North Carolina said.

A Wahl-Coates Elementary School employee called the Greenville Police Department around 12:50 p.m. on April 21, officer J. Brandon Johnson told McClatchy News.

When officers arrived they were told that a substitute teacher had assaulted one of the students by dragging them down the hall, according to Johnson.

The arrest record said that the teacher assaulted the child by “grabbing and snatching the victim’s arm. Dragging the victim down the hallway,” WITN reported.

“Once [officers] got there, everyone was in the front office,” Johnson said.

The teacher was arrested and faces a charge of assault on a child under 12, Johnson told McClatchy News.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority and it is our expectation that staff and administrators respond to incidents of this nature in a prompt manner,” Pitt County Schools said in a statement, according to WITN. “Appropriate follow-through action will be taken.”

Officials have not said if they know what led up to the incident.

McClatchy News reached out to the Pitt County Schools for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

