Substitute teacher accused of showing inappropriate photo to student enters plea

A man accused of showing an inappropriate photo to a student has entered his plea.

James Hoke plead not guilty to a count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Hoke, a long-term sub at Tippecaone High School, told police he was showing historical photos to a student on his personal iPad, he claimed he walked away for a bit and the student kept looking and stumbled upon a photo of his genitals.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parents react after substitute teacher allegedly shows inappropriate photo to student

The student told police that Hoke was scrolling through photos on the iPad when they saw the inappropriate photo, the student claimed Hoke continued to scroll as if he didn’t see it.

The student in question reported the incident to the school administration and Hoke was removed from the school. The student’s parents and police were notified.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott went to Hoke’s home last week, where he said what happened was an accident and he was planning to plead guilty.

Hoke is due next in court on March 7.

We will continue to follow this story.











