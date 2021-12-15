Substitute teacher arrested after allegedly having sex with student on Snapchat

Video of Ayanna Davis with the student was reportedly shared with football players at the high school; one student later notified authorities.

A Lakeland, Florida, substitute teacher has been charged with sexual battery after she allegedly had sex with a student.

Ayanna Davis, 20, was a substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School, a temporary hire from staffing company Kelly Education Services. She was arrested Friday after, a week prior, authorities were informed about a video, allegedly shared to Snapchat, capturing her having sex with a student 16 years old or younger.

Ayanna Davis, 20 (above), a substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School, got arrested when video of her having sex with a student was allegedly shared to Snapchat. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Fox13, deputies say the relationship had been going on for months but didn’t come to light until a student told a school resource officer about the existence of a Snapchat video showing the two having sex.

Per a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Davis admitted that she had unprotected sex with the student on four occasions — twice at his house and twice at her own.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The video was reportedly shared with football players at the high school. A student later notified a school resource officer. After questioning, Davis was charged with two counts of sexual battery by a custodian and offenses against students by authority figure. The Lakeland Police Department also charged her with two more counts of sexual battery. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Davis was not an employee of the Polk County Public School System, but Superintendent Frederick Heid wrote, “We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators.”

“The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students,” he said. “There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

“The safety of students is our highest priority,” contended Kelly Education Service’s Denise Ridenour, according to Complex. “Ayanna Davis has been deactivated and is not able to accept assignments pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

