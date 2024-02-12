Substitute teacher arrested after assaulting two elementary school students, SC cops say

A woman who was working at a Lexington County elementary school was arrested for assaulting two of the students, the Pelion Police Department said Monday.

Alice Johnson was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, police said in a news release. Information about Johnson’s age and where she lives was not available.

On Feb. 1, Johnson was placed by her employer, Kelly Services, at Forts Pond Elementary School, according to the release. The Lexington 1 school is on Fish Hatchery Road, near the intersection with Edmund Highway and about 2 miles from Pelion High School.

Two students said they were physically attacked by Johnson, according to the release.

One student said Johnson picked him up by the neck — lifting his feet into the air — while a second student said he was pushed to the ground by the sub, according to police.

Neither child was physically hurt, according to the release. No other injuries were reported.

Lexington 1 reported the incident to police, who said an investigation was then opened. Kelly Services was also notified, and Johnson was removed from all assignments pending the investigation, according to the release.

In addition to the victims, officers took statements from several independent witnesses and it was determined that a crime occurred, police said.

Police arranged for Johnson to turn herself in at the Lexington County Detention Center, but as of Monday afternoon she was not listed on the jail’s inmate roster.

Information about what preceded the incident was not available.

If Johnson is convicted on the misdemeanor charges, she faces a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for each count, according to South Carolina law.