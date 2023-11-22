Substitute teacher arrested after suspected ‘inappropriate activity’ with teen: police

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 27-year-old Vista Unified School District substitute teacher suspected of inappropriate activity with a 13-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.

Conner Chanove, who is also a coach for the all-girls Seaside Water Polo Club in Carlsbad, was arrested Monday after the teen’s mother allegedly found him with her daughter in a vehicle at Guajome Lake Park in Oceanside, Sgt. Josh Morris with the Oceanside Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

“The mother noticed inappropriate activity was taking place and removed her daughter from the vehicle and confronted the suspect,” Morris said.

Authorities were unable to find the suspect when they received the report Saturday, but two days later found and arrested him. Police also conducted a search of Chanove’s home in Carlsbad.

Chanove was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on multiple charges, according to police. His bail is set at $1,000,000.

The suspect was previously employed as a lifeguard for the City of Encinitas and as an open-water lifeguard for the City of Carlsbad, per OPD.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Family Protection Unit at 760-435-4377.

