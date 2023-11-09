Substitute teacher in Blaine charged with alleged child molestation

A substitute teacher at Blaine Middle School was arrested on a charge of first-degree child molestation Nov. 2.

Police said Gerald William Robinson, 61, allegedly had touched at least two underage girls inappropriately and caused others to feel uncomfortable by starring or making inappropriate comments, according to Timothy Richardson with the city of Blaine.

Police were first contacted regarding these issues on Oct. 13 by the school, and investigated for nearly a month before taking Robinson into custody and booking him into Whatcom County Jail without incident.

Robinson has since bonded out of jail.