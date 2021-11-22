Substitute teacher at Crest accused of sending inappropriate images to students

A former school substitute teacher has been arrested after investigators say she sent inappropriate photos and videos to students.

On Thursday, Emily Durden, a former substitute teacher at Crest Middle School, was arrested on two counts of indecent liberties with a student, three counts of displaying material harmful to a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. She was booked in Cleveland County jail and posted a $50,000 bond the next day.

According to the Cleveland County Sherriff's Office, on Nov. 18, the school resources officer at Crest Middle was notified by a parent that Durden had possibly been sending their child inappropriate images and videos.

The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation and discovered Durden allegedly initiated conversations and shared sexually explicit materials with several 13- and 14-year-old students.

As part of the investigation Durden was interviewed and reportedly admitted to sending the sexually explicit videos and pictures.

Durden worked as a substitute teacher from Nov. 8 - 17. She was paid $80 each day she substituted.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are working to discover if any other children received messages from Durden. Investigators are asking parents who believe their child was victimized by Durden to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Substitute teacher at Crest accused of sending inappropriate images