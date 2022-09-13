Harbor Creek substitute teacher charged with having sexual relationship with teen boy

Pennsylvania State Police investigators have charged a Harborcreek Township woman who worked as a substitute teacher in the Harbor Creek School District with having a sexual relationship with a teenager she once had in class.

Emalee M. Kedzierski, 28, is facing a third-degree felony count of institutional sexual assault of a minor and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors. State police investigators filed the charges on Sept. 2. Authorities allege Kedzierski had sexual contact with the teen boy, who was 17 years old at the time, between June 1 and July 4, 2021.

Harborcreek Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick arraigned Kedzierski on the charges on Tuesday morning and released her on her own recognizance. Kedzierski is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Sept. 28, according to online court docket information.

Kedzierski could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. A lawyer listed for Kedzierski on her online criminal docket sheet also could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Harbor Creek Superintendent Kelly Hess could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. It was unknown Tuesday if Kedzierski still works for the school district.

The institutional sexual assault charge that Kedzierski faces relates to her employment as a substitute teacher. But there are no allegations in Kedzierski's criminal complaint that she and the boy had sexual contact in school.

The investigation

Investigators wrote in the affidavit filed with Kedzierski's complaint that they first learned of the relationship on June 2, when they interviewed the teen boy in the principal's office at Harbor Creek Senior High School.

The teen told investigators he first met Kedzierski during his freshman year, when she was a substitute teacher at his school. He said they also worked together at a McDonald's restaurant, and he would later see Kedzierski at the YMCA in Harborcreek Township, according to information in the affidavit. The teen said he and Kedzierski would talk at the YMCA and they then exchanged SnapChat information around April 2021.

Story continues

The teen told investigators he went to Kedzierski's Harborcreek Township residence three or four times in June and July of 2021. He said Kedzierski purchased cases of beer for him and provided them to him on one occasion, but the alcohol was not consumed at the residence, according to information in the affidavit.

He told state police that while he was at Kedzierski's residence the relationship turned physical, and that they had sex twice out of the four times he was at the residence, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Accused interviewed

State police said they interviewed Kedzierski on June 3. She told investigators that she worked as a building substitute in the Harbor Creek School District and before that was a long-term substitute at Rolling Ridge Elementary School, according to information in the affidavit. Investigators wrote that Kedzierski stated she taught the teen at school as a substitute and had him in class a few times throughout her career.

According to state police, Kedzierski admitted that the teen had been to her residence because she said the teen throws parties, and she was providing beer for his parties. She said she believed he was at her residence three times, according to information in the affidavit.

Kedzierski told police that every time the teen came to her residence it was to pick up alcohol she purchased for him. She said she normally purchased $50 to $80 worth of alcohol at a time, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators wrote that Kedzierski ultimately admitted that she performed oral sex on the teen but denied having intercourse with him.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Harbor Creek sub charged with having sexual relationship with boy