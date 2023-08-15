Substitute teacher in Long Beach, L.A. areas accused of sexual abuse of a student

David Vernon Prince Jr., a substitute teacher and resident of Carson, was arrested and accused of sexual abuse of a student and possessing child porn. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A substitute teacher was accused of sexually abusing a student and possessing child porn — and detectives are asking other potential victims to come forward, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Carson resident David Vernon Prince Jr., 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with contact with a minor for sexual offense, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Detectives said they had a single minor victim but that they believe there are additional victims in the case. Police declined to say the age of the victim but confirmed she was a student at a school where Price worked.

"Prince is believed to target minor age females," the LAPD said in a press release.

Prince worked as a substitute and assistant football coach at schools in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas, though police did not identify the schools.

Authorities asked anyone with additional information to reach out to the LAPD’s Juvenile Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, at (562) 624-4027.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.