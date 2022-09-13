Substitute teacher paid students $5 to tackle classmate, Louisiana cops say

A substitute teacher encouraged and bribed students to bully a classmate, Louisiana cops say.

The 24-year-old physical education teacher offered $5 to 5 different North Caddo Elementary Middle School students to tackle a classmate, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A video of the Aug. 23 incident shows the teacher talking to students and then congratulating the three who participated in the assault, according to the post. The teacher sat in the bleachers while the attacked student laid on the ground and later got up. The teacher did not try to help the student and she did not report the attack, the sheriff’s office said.

North Caddo Elementary Middle School and Caddo Parish Public Schools did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The teacher was arrested Sept. 12 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center. She is charged with five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office, the post says. She was also fired from the school district.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

