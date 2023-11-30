Substitute teacher at Polk charter school accused of sending sexual videos to 2 students

A substitute English teacher at the New Beginnings High School campus in Lakeland has been charged with sex offenses against two female students.

In a Thursday morning news release, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Jerron Dunn, 33, of Lakeland was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail early Thursday morning and is being held without bond until a first-appearance hearing.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation began when the two victims, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, told their guidance counselor that Dunn sent them both sexually explicit videos of himself via Snapchat. The guidance counselor contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old told detectives that she borrowed a charger for her phone from Dunn and while her phone was charging, he went added himself onto her Snapchat. She said he began sending messages asking her to visit him at his house. After she refused, she said he continued sending messages, and then a sexually explicit video of himself.

The 18-year-old told detectives that she accepted Dunn's friend request on Snapchat, and he began messaging her and telling her that she was pretty and he wanted to start a relationship. The girl said she told Dunn that he was too old for her and that it would be "weird" because he is her teacher. She said he continued sending messages, and then sent her several explicit videos of himself. She said he told her he wanted her to be a "friend with benefits" and to come to his house for sex.

Dunn admitted to communicating via Snapchat with the 17-year-old girl and to asking the 18-year-old to be his girlfriend and also sending her the explicit videos, the Sheriff's Office said. Detectives will examine his cell phone and further charges are pending.

“This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the news release. "We encourage anyone who has been victimized by Jerron Dunn to please contact law enforcement.”

Dunn is charged with a sex offense on a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony, and transmission of material harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who has information about similar acts by Jerron Dunn, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

New Beginnings High School is a charter school with campuses in Winter Haven, Fort Meade and Lakeland. It's billed as a school for students who have had trouble fitting into the traditional public school system.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: PCSO: Charter school sub sent sexually explicit vides to 2 students