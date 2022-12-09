Substitute teacher in Queens charged with choking student, NYPD says

A substitute teacher at a Queens intermediate public school was arrested for choking a student, police said Friday.

Vernon Jerom, 77, had his hands around the student’s neck for about five seconds inside IS336, The College Point Collaborative Education Building, police said.

The student, a 12-year-old boy was not hurt and did not require medical attention. He went home shortly after the incident and told his family what happened, police said.

The teacher was suspended, according to the Department of Education.

“These allegations are very disturbing, and this substitute teacher was immediately pulled from service,” city education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said.

Jerom was charged Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Further details were not immediately available.