Substitute teacher raped a 14-year-old, Missouri police say. There may be more victims

A 30-year-old substitute teacher raped one of the teenagers he met at school, then threatened the child against telling anyone what happened, according to a Missouri police department.

The man has been arrested on statutory rape charges, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

Brandon Holbrook met the 14-year-old student at Bernard Middle School in St. Louis, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the St. Louis County Police Department.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that Holbrook engaged in sexual contact with the victim and made veiled threats if the victim disclosed the information,” police said.

Mehlville School District became aware of the situation when the student’s friend reported concerns to a district counselor, according to a letter Superintendent Chris Gaines wrote to district families.

Administrators immediately filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services and contacted police, he said. Holbrook was “made inactive” on the district roster starting Sept. 12.

“We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that an employee may have engaged in inappropriate behavior,” Gaines said. “Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we take any allegation of staff misconduct very seriously.”

The substitute worked at district schools between February 2021 and May 2022, and he had an “extensive background check” before he was hired, according to the letter.

Holbrook is being held on a $500,00 cash-only bond related to rape charges filed by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. District officials say he faces “three counts of statutory rape second degree and six counts of statutory sodomy second degree.”

In addition to subbing for schools in the Mehlville School District, authorities say he worked as a substitute teacher for other area districts.

Detectives did not know which other districts he might have worked for as of Sept. 19.

If you or someone you know has been victimized by Holbrook, police ask you to call the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 314-615-5400.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

