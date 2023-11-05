Substitute teacher from Scituate arrested at Hingham Middle School

HINGHAM − A substitute teacher from Scituate who was charged with animal abuse last month was arrested at Hingham Middle School and faces new charges.

The teacher, Charlotte Cody, 55, of Scituate, was called out of her Hingham classroom Oct. 27 and met by police, who arrested her and led her away in handcuffs, WCVB reported.

Cody was charged with trespassing and attempting to commit a crime, the TV station reported.

A police spokesperson told Channel 25 that the arrest warrant was related to a probation violation out of Hingham District Court, but no other information about the case was immediately available, the station reported.

According to court documents, Cody violated an order to stay away from her children's school in Scituate last year, WCVB reported.

Last month, Cody was charged with animal abuse, and her home in Scituate was condemned after police say they found her living in squalor with three beagles suffering from hunger, thirst and disease.

The school district waited a week to tell parents about the arrest and only did so after some parents started asking questions, WCVB reported.

All teachers who have contact with children, even substitutes, are required to undergo a criminal background check.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Margaret Adams said the district had followed all of its regular employment procedures.

