Substitute teacher sent student inappropriate messages on Snapchat, SC cops say

A substitute teacher is in jail after he’s accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student via a popular social media app, according to South Carolina authorities.

Tamaric Develle Jones, 25, was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor on Dec. 14, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The alleged incident occurred in mid-October while Jones was working as a substitute teacher at C.E. Murray High School in Greeleyville, according to deputies. Investigators said he told a class of students he was overseeing to follow him on Snapchat.

He then sent inappropriate messages to one of the teens using the app, deputies said.

Jones was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.

College track coach cyberstalked athlete, duped others into sending nude pics, feds say

NC man gave teen boys weed, vapes and cell phones for sexual Snapchat photos, feds say

Man used Grindr dating app in plot to kidnap, dismember gay men in Louisiana, feds say