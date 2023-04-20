Substitute teacher, student charged after classroom brawl at NC high school, cops say

A brawl in a high school classroom led to charges against a student and a substitute teacher, officials said.

A video shared on social media reportedly shows the North Carolina student approaching the teacher’s desk. She can be heard talking about a cellphone before the teacher said: “Don’t touch me,” the Rocky Mount Telegram reported.

The two later started hitting each other, eventually landing on the classroom floor, according to the minute-long video that ABC11 and WITN said showed the April 17 incident.

The fight was reported at Rocky Mount High School, roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh. Rocky Mount police said the incident involved a substitute teacher who had worked with Nash County Public Schools for about a year.

When a McClatchy News reporter reached out to the school district for comment on April 20, a person who answered the phone declined to comment.

Though police didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information about the video, officers reported responding to an on-campus fight between a substitute teacher and a student.

“The Rocky Mount Police Department’s school resource officer and investigators consulted with the district attorney’s office and after reviewing the totality of the circumstances decided that both parties involved will face assault charges,” officers wrote April 19 in a news release.

Police said the teacher was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, “received a written promise to appear in court and was released.” The student faced the same charge in a juvenile case.

