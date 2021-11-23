Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault

PARK TWP. — A long-term substitute teacher at West Ottawa High School had sex with a 16-year-old student at least twice and threatened to kill herself if he told, according to documentation from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office obtained by The Sentinel.

Following a months-long investigation, OCSO announced charges against 50-year-old Jill Ann Edstrom in late October. Edstrom was arraigned in 58th District Court by Judge Juanita Bocanegra on Tuesday, Oct. 26, for third degree criminal sexual conduct. Her bond was set at $25,000, and was posted shortly after arraignment.

Detectives began their investigation Thursday, Aug. 12, after Edstrom’s husband discovered two used condoms in their home and contacted police. He told police he’d become more and more suspicious of his wife after she started coming to bed later and later, and after he alleged he heard his wife and the student having sex in their home earlier that week.

Edstrom was primarily a special education teacher who taught "cognitively delayed children" at West Ottawa Public Schools, she and her husband told police. Edstrom was in the orientation process at Grand Rapids Public Schools for a full-time position at the time the investigation began.

Before that, according to police, Edstrom was employed directly by WOPS for an eight-week summer school program through August 2021. Jens Milobinski, assistant superintendent, told police Edstrom's last day of contact with students was Wednesday, Aug. 11, the day before Edstrom's husband called police.

Edstrom previously was employed by the district for a summer school session in 2018, but was an employee of EduStaff — an agency that provides subs to schools across Michigan — during the regular school year. That included a long-term position at West Ottawa High School during the 2020-2021 school year.

The Sentinel does not identify victims of sexual assault, and police declined to confirm whether the 16-year-old was a student in the special education program.

Edstrom’s husband began to notice odd behavior between his wife and the student as early as mid-May. Although it’s unclear if the student was in one of Edstrom’s classes at West Ottawa, Edstrom told police he often spent time in her classroom “instead of going where he was supposed to be.”

She also noted the two “wrestled a lot,” but said she wasn’t sure if that was inappropriate. She did not deny a physical relationship when questioned by police.

The unidentified student characterized the sexual encounters as “rape” to his mother, and said Edstrom had “gotten drunk one night and had come on to him and started having sex with him and he didn’t know what to do.”

The student made similar allegations during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, adding Edstrom had Googled having sex with a 16-year-old and said she could “be in a lot of trouble and maybe go to prison.” Edstrom then told the student she would kill herself if he talked about what happened with anyone.

The student’s mother told police Edstrom showed up regularly to take the student to her home, which she found to be “greatly helpful,” although she noted Edstrom always seemed to be “lurking nearby” and thought it was strange that Edstrom was always present when she called to check in with her son.

Edstrom told police she has a teaching degree and recently earned a master’s degree in special education. According to EduStaff, Edstrom was placed on unpaid leave in August.

She will return to court at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, for a preliminary exam — a hearing during which a judge examines the existing evidence to determine if there’s “probable cause” to support the charges.

Criminal sexual conduct in the third degree is a felony charge. Although the law typically applies to cases where a person is at least 13 and younger than 16, it also applies to students aged 16 to 18 in public and nonpublic schools when the suspect is “a teacher, a substitute teacher, or administrator of that (school.)”

If convicted, Edstrom could face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

